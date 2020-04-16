Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) reports Q1 iron ore shipments from Australia's Pilbara region rose 5.5% Y/Y to 72.9M tons, helped by strong production in March that more than offset damages caused by a tropical cyclone earlier in the quarter.

The miner says Q1 Pilbara iron ore production on a 100% basis totaled 77.8M tons, up 2% Y/Y and ahead of analyst consensus estimate 71.9M tons, and Q1 mined copper output was 133K tons, slightly below consensus of 137K tons.

For the full year, Rio maintains prior iron ore shipments guidance (100% basis) of 324M-334M tons but lowered guidance for mined copper to 475K-520K tons to reflect a potential reduction in H2output at the Escondida mine in Chile from measures to combat COVID-19.

Rio also lowered its 2020 planned spending to $5B-$6B from earlier guidance of $7B, due to the COVID-19 crisis as well as a favorable currency impact from a stronger U.S. dollar.