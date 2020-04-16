China GDP down 6.8% in Q1

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed that the economy in China fell by 6.8% in Q1 to mark the first quarterly decline since at least 1992.

The drop was worse than the consensus -6.5% reading anticipated by economists.

The Chinese economy is expected to grow 2.0% for the full year as it makes a slow recovery from the pandemic. Business activity in China has returned to roughly 83% of capacity, up from 70% about a month ago.

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, EWH, CAF, FXP, YANG, KWEB, PGJ, GXC, HAO, CQQQ, MCHI, PEK, CHN.