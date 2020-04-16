Pieridae Energy (OTC:PTOAF) says it is delaying a decision to build a $10B liquefied natural gas export plant in Nova Scotia because of depressed global LNG markets and the coronavirus.

The company previously said it expected to make a final investment decision to build the Goldboro LNG project in Q3 2020, which would allow it to start producing LNG by late 2024 or early 2025.

Pieridae, which has a 20-year agreement to sell all of the LNG from the plant's first liquefaction train to Uniper (OTC:UNPRF), says it is negotiating with the German utility to extend the FID deadline to June 2021.

Goldboro LNG would include two liquefaction trains capable of producing a total of nearly 10M metric tons/year of LNG, or ~1.3B cf/day of natural gas.