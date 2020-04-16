Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it made a final investment decision to develop the first phase of the A$10B (US$6.4B) Surat Gas Project in Australia's Queensland state.

Shell says the first phase of Australia's biggest coal seam gas resource would bring as much as 90B cf/year of new natural gas to market at peak production to supply both domestic customers and export markets.

The project is being developed via a joint venture between Shell and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) called Arrow Energy.

Construction will start this year, with first gas sales expected in 2021.