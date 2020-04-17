Big Tech is also deliberating the exit path from the coronavirus shutdown.

"We will require the vast majority of our employees to work from home through at least the end of May... and we're extending our policy of no business travel through at least June," CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) post.

"Even beyond this next period, guidance from health experts is that it won't be advisable to have large groups of people get together for a while. Given this, we're canceling any large physical events we had planned with 50 or more people through June 2021."