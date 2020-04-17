Carnival CEO defends safety record
Apr. 17, 2020
- "We followed protocol," responds Carnival (NYSE:CCL) CEO Arnold Donald, after a Bloomberg Businessweek article accused execs of allowing partying to continue on ships amid the risk of coronavirus.
- Outbreaks occurred aboard the Diamond Princess and Grand Princess in February, ultimately leading to 815 passenger infections and 15 deaths, though the CDC only issued a "no sail order" on March 14.
- Carnival will not receive funding from the CARES Act (because its incorporated outside the U.S.) and shares are down 77% since Jan. 1.
- There are no plans to re-incorporate elsewhere, according to Donald, who hopes to extend some existing debt in Germany, the U.K. and Italy.