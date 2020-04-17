Insurers are rejecting claims from restaurants and other businesses hurt by the coronavirus crisis, viewing those claims as unwarranted, under the conditions of their policies.

"Most catastrophes, like a hurricane or an earthquake, are limited by geography or time," said Chubb (NYSE:CB) CEO Evan Greenberg. "Pandemic is very different. It has no geographic bounds, it has no time limit."

"You can't just retroactively change a contract. That is plainly unconstitutional," he added. "The only one who could really take the infinite nature, financial nature, of that is the government."