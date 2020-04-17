There is "no doubt" it will not be "business as usual" with China once the coronavirus crisis is over, said U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is stepping in for Boris Johnson as the PM recovers from COVID-19.

"There absolutely needs to be a very, very deep dive after the event and review of the lessons, including of the outbreak of the virus," he told a press conference. "I don't think we can flinch from that at all."

"Rather than helping other countries prepare a swift and strong response, it is increasingly apparent that they manipulated vital information about the virus in order to protect the regime's image."

