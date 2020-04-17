Fed and Treasury share the risk

Many are highlighting the unusual partnership outlined in the CARES Act, which will allow the U.S. Treasury to pool $454B together with the Fed's lending facilities to create $4T in loans aimed at helping businesses, states and local governments.

If losses in the borrowing vehicles turn out to be larger than the amount Treasury has put in, the department will take the first hit, and the Fed will end up paying less money at the end of the year.

While many see the program as another loss to the central bank's independence, the two entities are "closely joined at the hip in the crisis," said New York Life's Friedman. "As they should be."