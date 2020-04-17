No deal on small business loan program

Apr. 17, 2020 5:29 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor73 Comments
  • A fight over small business funding will carry into next week after the Senate adjourned late Thursday without an agreement.
  • At issue: Republicans want another $250B for loans before moving on to other aid and stimulus proposals, while Democrats want to include cash for hospitals, state and local governments, and food assistance.
  • Without additional funding, banks and the SBA will be unable to approve more of the PPP loans designed to avert layoffs.
  • $349B was initially allocated to the program, but that ran out yesterday, just two weeks after applications for the program opened.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.