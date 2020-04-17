No deal on small business loan program
Apr. 17, 2020 5:29 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor73 Comments
- A fight over small business funding will carry into next week after the Senate adjourned late Thursday without an agreement.
- At issue: Republicans want another $250B for loans before moving on to other aid and stimulus proposals, while Democrats want to include cash for hospitals, state and local governments, and food assistance.
- Without additional funding, banks and the SBA will be unable to approve more of the PPP loans designed to avert layoffs.
- $349B was initially allocated to the program, but that ran out yesterday, just two weeks after applications for the program opened.