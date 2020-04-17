The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) expects revenue of $735M (+27% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $636.75M, underlined by 12% betting net win margin against 6.1% in 1Q19 and strong operational momentum across the United Kingdom segment's betting and gaming products.

Sees Q1 Adj. EPS in the range of $0.63-$0.65 vs. consensus of $0.44, GAAP EPS $(0.27)-$(0.23).

As of March 31, 2020, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $285M and total liquidity of $1B including its revolving credit facility.

TSG +8.9% premarket to $23.44

Source: Press Release