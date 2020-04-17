Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will host a scientific session on Thursday, April 23, from 8:00 am - 9:00 am ET to present detailed data from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating SAR442168 in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS).

On February 6, the company announced that the study met the primary endpoint.

SAR442168, in-licensed from Principia Biopharma, is a small molecule, brain-penetrant Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. The company says it is potentially the first disease-modifying therapy to address the source of MS damage in the brain.