Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 4,787,553 common shares at a purchase price of $1.671 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market, for expected gross proceeds of ~$8M.

The company will also issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 4,787,553 common shares.

The two-year warrants have an exercise price of $1.55 per share of common stock.

Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is April 20.