Las Vegas Sands suspends dividend

Apr. 17, 2020 6:59 AM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)LVSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) CEO Sheldon Adelson sees the company surviving the pandemic and emerging strong.
  • "Despite these circumstances, our balance sheet strength will enable us to emerge from this pandemic with all our promising future growth opportunities fully intact. We remain extremely optimistic about an eventual recovery of travel and tourism spending across our markets, as well as our future growth prospects," he says.
  • Adelson says the company with continue with announced capital expenditure programs in both Macau and Singapore, but will suspend the dividend to have maximum optionality in pursuing its strategic vision and in producing future returns.
  • LVS +4.58% premarket to $48.00.
  • Source: Press Release
