Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reports organic sales rose 6% in FQ3 to top the consensus mark of +4.8%.

Organic sales in the healthcare segment were up 9% during the quarter and the baby/feminine/family care saw a 7% increase. Organic sales were down 1% for the grooming business.

Organic shipment volume increased 6% during the quarter as strong consumer demand in North America and certain European markets due to the pandemic was partially offset by volume decreases in certain Asian markets.

On a currency-neutral basis, core gross margin increased 130 basis points, driven by 170 basis points of gross productivity savings, 100 basis points from commodity cost decreases and 40 basis points of pricing benefit, partially offset by 180 basis points of unfavorable product mix and other impacts.

P&G adjusted its outlook for FY20 all-in sales growth for a range of 4% to 5% growth vs. a prior range of 3% to 4% and 3.9% consensus to reflect stronger headwinds from foreign exchange. Organic sales are seen rising 4% to 5%.

Shares of P&G are up 1.40% premarket to $123.20.

