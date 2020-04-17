Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) initiated with an Overweight rating and a $11 (209% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) initiated with a Buy rating and a $25 (71% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $45 (34% upside) price target at Cowen and Company.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) initiated with a Buy rating and a $26 (73% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) upgraded to Outperform with a $270 (24% upside) price target at SVB Leerink. Shares up 2% premarket.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) upgraded to Buy with a $655 (21% upside) price target at Benchmark.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) downgraded to Market Perform at Benchmark.