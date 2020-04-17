Expecting weaker iPhone demand, Goldman Sachs downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Neutral to Sell.

The firm expects a 36% decline in iPhone units in Q2 and a 24% decline in H1 CY20.

Analysts led by Rod Hall forecast a shallower recovery in early 2021 and "lingering" ASP weakness due to the economic downturn.

Hall also expects the downturn to ding ASP for other Apple products and to slow Services growth.

Goldman drops its Apple target from $250 to $233, a 19% downside.