Xenia Hotels & Resorts' (NYSE:XHR) pending sale of the Renaissance Austin Hotel is terminated as the the transaction didn't close by the extended closing date of April 16, 2020.

Xenia retains the $2M deposit that was previously released from escrow.

Regarding Xenia's operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, XHR temporarily suspends operations at an additional seven hotels since the last update, bringing the total number to 31 properties.

Its remaining eight properties are running at reduced levels.

The company continues to monitor all governmental directives and other factors impacting operations as it evaluates potential future re-opening dates for its properties that have temporarily suspended operations.

