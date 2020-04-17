Union Gaming analyst John DeCree thinks U.S. casinos could open if the White House's phase one guidelines for large venues are met.

Protocols such as reduced gaming capacity, greater spacing between active slot machines, fewer seats at live gaming tables and masks for dealers could be part of a phase one opening for casinos. Amenities such as bars and nightclubs would need to wait until phase two or three.

"Even some revenue would help mitigate cash burn such as interest and rent expense to some degree. This would help extend liquidity runway, alleviate balance sheet pressure, and preserve equity value. Some re-openings would also provide early insight into initial consumer behavior that would be valuable in forecasting what a larger reopening and recovery would look like," notes DeCree.

He notes partial openings could be especially helpful for regional players in just one or two states like Red Rock resorts, Monarch, Golden Entertainment and Twin River that derive a significant portion of revenue from local customers.