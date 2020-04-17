Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +6.4% pre-market after swinging to a large Q1 net loss and slashing its dividend by 75% but reporting slightly better than expected adjusted Q1 earnings.

Q1 net loss totaled $8.1B, or $5.32/share, vs. net income of $509M, or $0.30/share, in the prior-year quarter, after booking an $8.5B charge related to goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets driven by the significant drop in oil prices.

Revenues fell 5% Y/Y to $7.45B, as better than forecast revenues in Drilling and Production were offset by misses in Reservoir Characterization and Cameron.

North America revenue fell 17% Y/Y to $2.28B, while international revenue rose 2% to $5.12B.

In addition to the dividend cut, Schlumberger says it will reduce structural and variable costs, and restructure its organization to include furloughing personnel, cutting salaries, lowering headcount and closing facilities, without offering specifics.

Referring to the Saudi-Russian oil price war and the COVID-19 pandemic, "This double black swan event created simultaneous shocks in oil supply and demand resulting in the most challenging environment for the industry in many decades," CEO Olivier Le Peuch said.

"Customer feedback and our analysis indicate global capex spend is expected to decline by about 20% in 2020, with the largest share of the reduction affecting North America, which is estimated to drop by about 40%."