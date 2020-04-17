Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is cut from Overweight to Sector Weight at KeyBanc, which removes the $54 price target due to the "full valuation."

Analyst Alex Kurtz thinks the customer upgrade pace could slow due to the current economic weakness.

Kurtz says Cisco's Catalyst 9000 campus switch product has long played a central role in the firm's investment thesis, but deployments could face delays as companies temporarily shift spending priorities.