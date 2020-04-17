Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) provides updates on strategic growth initiatives.

Since March 16, approx. 3,300 patient consultations have been completed through virtual clinic services.

Last-mile home delivery for medical cannabis products will be launching next week for Toronto-based registered Emblem patients.

All three of the Company's production facilities continue to operate. On April 6, cannabis cultivation operations began at the newly licensed Niagara Facility.

The Company is well positioned to commence its outdoor cultivation season at the Port Perry Facility. The expanded outdoor site is plant ready pending approval of the Health Canada licence amendment.

Aleafia is preparing to commence operations at Paris Production Facility’s expansion.