Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE) says it has adjusted its production volumes, capital investments and operating and general and administrative costs in response to plunging oil prices and COVID-19.

The company says it has temporarily suspended fields with zero or negative netbacks at current oil prices.

Gran Tierra says most of its minor fields have been suspended, resulting in the shut-in of ~2,500 bbl/day of oil, and another 4K bbl/day remains shut-in and waterflood operations remain suspended at the Suroriente and PUT-7 Blocks in Colombia's southern Putumayo region due to a local farmers' blockade.

Also, 4,800 bbl/day of production that are awaiting routine mechanical workovers will remain offline during the low-price environment.

The company says Q1 production averaged 29,530 bbl/day.