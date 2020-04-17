Argus lifts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to a Buy rating from Hold as it sees the transportations/logistics company in a financially strong position compared to peers.

"In our view, J.B. Hunt has successfully adapted to changes in customer demand for shipping and freight services. Over the last decade, it has reduced its traditional long-haul truck fleet by more than 60% and shifted its focus to intermodal, 'truck-to-rail' transport, and dedicated contract services, in which trucks are used by a single customer," notes the firm.

"Looking ahead, we expect challenging market conditions - including rising costs for employees - to persist for the next two or three quarters and to challenge EPS growth. However, on the other side of the pandemic, we expect U.S. companies to focus on strengthening their domestic supply chains."

Argus assigns a price target of $115 to JBHT vs. the average sell-side PT of $103.90