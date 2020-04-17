Welltower's (NYSE:WELL) occupancy rate within its Seniors Housing Operating portfolio drops to 84.2% at April 10, 2020 from 85.4% at April 3, 2020 as move-in criteria and screening intensified in states heavily affected by COVID-19 including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Washington.

The company expects total SHO expenses during the pandemic to rise by ~5% relative to our original budget.

Withdraws all components related to its full-year guidance.

Has ~$3.5B of near-term available liquidity and no material unsecured debt maturities until 2023.

YTD, Welltower has completed almost $400M in pro rata acquisitions and joint ventures at a year one yield of 5.6% and $781M of pro rate dispositions, including $64M related to the disposition of an unconsolidated equity investment.