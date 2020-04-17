Transocean's (NYSE:RIG) April fleet status report shows an additional ~$10M in contract backlog since its last fleet status report in October, bringing total backlog to $9.6B.

The company reports Beacon Offshore has exercised a 41-day option for the drillship Deepwater Asgard in the Gulf of Mexico, with the contract expected to end in November 2020, and Burullus sent notice of early termination for its drilling contract with the ultra-deepwater drillship Discoverer India offshore Egypt.

Transocean also says it has stacked the semisubmersibles Henry Goodrich and Transocean 712.