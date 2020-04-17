The FDA has denied a Citizen Petition filed by Clarus Therapeutics aimed at clarifying its criteria for approving oral testosterone products and a request that it not approve any pending marketing applications that fail to meet said standards.

Clarus has been in a patent dispute with Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) since last year. The latter claims that the former's Jatenzo infringes on certain of its patents.

Lipocine has struggled to get its testosterone replacement therapy, Tlando, approved in the U.S. The FDA has rejected all three of its marketing applications, the most recent in November 2019.