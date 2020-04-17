Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) tops estimates as revenue in all the commodity groups with the exception of energy came in ahead of last year's marks.

The company's operating ratio was 59.7% vs. 66.2% a year ago off what it calls "judicious" expense management.

Looking ahead, Kansas City Southern pulls full-year guidance due to the pandemic and sets its 2021-2022 capital expenditure spending target at about 17% of revenue.

Shares of KSU are up 4.47% premarket.

