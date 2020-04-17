ElectroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) provides a business update and preliminary Q1 guidance.

The company anticipates Q1 total revenue in the range of $700,000 to $750,000.

ECOR has suspended enrollment in its Premium II study to further conserve cash.

On March 26, the company received Section 510(k) clearance from the FDA for expanded use of gammaCore therapy to include the prevention of migraine in adult patients.

Sixty-four Veterans Administration (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) military treatment facilities purchased gammaCore products during Q1, as compared to 54 during Q4 2019.

The company shipped 1,084 paid months of therapy to VA and DoD facilities in Q1, up from 829 during Q4 2019.

On April 8, the U.K.’s National Health Service exercised its option to extend the Innovation and Technology Payment Program through September 2020.

The company ended Q1 2020 with ~$15.6M of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Citing COVID-19 disruptions, management has suspended full-year revenue guidance.

Detailed updates will be provided during the Q1 conference call in mid-May.