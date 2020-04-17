In an interview, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) chief Paul Hudson said the company can produce up to 600M doses of its coronavirus vaccine next year if studies with partner GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) proceed as planned. Clinical trials should launch in H2 with product availability about a year later if all goes well.

"We believe that we're one of the few companies who will be able to make a vaccine at a huge scale," he said.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stated that it is planning to make 600M - 900M doses of its vaccine by the end of Q1 2021 if its studies proceed as expected.