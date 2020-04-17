Wedbush increases its price target on Outperform-rated Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to $40 from $35.

"Investors are beginning to see the potential benefits to Peloton from the coronavirus outbreak and associated social distancing protocols, although given the stickiness of the company’s products and services and their appeal to a consumer more conscious of viruses and germs going forward, we think the company could continue to see benefits long after stay-at-home orders are lifted," writes analyst James Hardiman.

Hardiman isn't concerned with the quick downturn in PTON following the releasing of federal guidelines on opening up America again. "While sweat has not been proven (or disproven) to transmit COVID-19, we think that gyms will be avoided by significant portions of the population for some time, and that interactive at-home options like Peloton will continue to see elevated levels of interest," he notes.