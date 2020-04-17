Risks of weaker consumer spending have Susquehanna downgrading TSMC (NYSE:TSM) from Positive to Negative.

Analyst Mehdi Hosseini notes that about 60% of TSMC's revenue is tied to consumer demand and spending.

The analyst thinks the current environment looks similar to the 2007-2009 downturn.

Hosseini expects TSMC's H1 wafer shipments to grow 26% Y/Y with "flattish" growth in H2 and an 18% decline in H1 2021.

Susquehanna has a $40 price target on TSMC, a 24% downside.

TSMC shares are up 2.7% pre-market to $53.80.

