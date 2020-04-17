The $3.8B U.S. Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) says it will change some of its positions, rolling off some of its futures positions to the next month contract, Bloomberg reports.
The ETF - which accounts for nearly a quarter of all outstanding contracts in the most-traded WTI crude futures - will now move 20% of its contracts to the second-traded month, after 100% had been traded front-month.
Traders say the shift coincides with sharp movements in the price relationship between the June and July WTI contracts. Also at issue is a sharp rise in AUM - to $3.8B from $1.6B a few weeks ago - there just aren't enough front month contracts to accommodate.
The changes mean "USO may not be able to meet its investment objective," according to an SEC filing.
USO is down 5.5% premarket as oil plunges to $17.54 per barrel this morning.