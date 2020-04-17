The $3.8B U.S. Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) says it will change some of its positions, rolling off some of its futures positions to the next month contract, Bloomberg reports.

The ETF - which accounts for nearly a quarter of all outstanding contracts in the most-traded WTI crude futures - will now move 20% of its contracts to the second-traded month, after 100% had been traded front-month.

Traders say the shift coincides with sharp movements in the price relationship between the June and July WTI contracts. Also at issue is a sharp rise in AUM - to $3.8B from $1.6B a few weeks ago - there just aren't enough front month contracts to accommodate.

The changes mean "USO may not be able to meet its investment objective," according to an SEC filing.