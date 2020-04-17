Shake Shake (NYSE:SHAK) says it's seen strong sequential sales increases on a weekly basis since the last week in March, but as expected the Q1 results were soft.

Same-Shack sales decreased 12.8% during the quarter, with March showing a 29% drop. Needless to say the consensus mark was much higher, but many analysts threw in the towel on adjusting estimates to the pandemic.

The company's Q1 operating loss was approximately $800K, which included $1.1M of impairment of property and equipment.

Shack-level operating profit came in at 19.1% of Shack sales off the lower sales leverage.

Due to the pandemic, 17 Shake Shack locations are closed and 1K employees are furloughed or laid off.

Shake Shack also announced that it has filed with the SEC for an "at-the-market" offering of up $75M. The proceeds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

SHAK +5.99% premarket to $45.50. It's possible the results are being viewed by investors as better than feared.

