WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) will no longer accept creation orders after May 27, 2020, which will be the last trading day, for these 10 ETFs:

WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund (BATS:DYLS);

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF);

WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL);

WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN);

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NASDAQ:EMCG);

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND);

WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund (BATS:EUMF);

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND);

WisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund (BATS:JNMF); and

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY).