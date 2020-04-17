MAC, MRNA among premarket gainers

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) +62% on liquidity boost.
Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) +30% on move into COVID-19 testing.
Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) +28%.
Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) +19% on strong preliminary Q1 data.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +19% on federal funding for coronavirus vaccine effort
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) +19%.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) +18%.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) +17% on positive analyst upgrade.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) +17%.
Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) +17% on maintaining dividend.
The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) +17%.
The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) +17%.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) +16% as gym can re-open in phase 1.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) +16%.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) +16%.
Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) +16%.
Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) +15%.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) +15% up following WH reopening guidelines.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) +16%.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) +15% on hopes for limited reopenings.
The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) +14%.
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) +14%.
Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) +13% up following WH reopening guidelines.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) +13%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) +13%.
ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) +13%.
At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) +13%.