Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) +5.6% in pre-market as Q1 earnings came in above expectations.

Total fuel contribution was 22.5 cpg compared to 12.3 cpg in Q1 2019

Total retail gallons increased 1.2% Y/Y in Q1 2020, while volumes on a same-store sales basis decreased 1.0%

Merchandise contribution dollars was up 10.3% to $107.5M, on average unit margins of 15.6%.

Though, the company said that despite a strong Q1, the business faces unprecedented risks and unknown challenges stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company witnessed, beginning in mid-March a reduction in customer count impacting the business.

Fuel volumes declined below its previously issued 2020 guidance range of 250,000 to 255,000 average gallons per store month; hence MUSA is withdrawing 2020 retail fuel volume guidance.

However, other 2020 guidance metrics regarding organic growth, fuel break-even, corporate costs and capital allocation remain unchanged.

Previously: Murphy USA EPS beats by $0.26, beats on revenue (April 17)