Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) says it expects to report "solid" Q2 financial results, including Y/Y growth in both consolidated net sales and adjusted EBITDA, but it withdraws previously announced full-year guidance due to unpredictability around the impact of COVID-19.

Mueller says it continues to operate as an essential business, and all manufacturing plants and distribution centers remain operational with minimal downtime and production suspensions due to the virus.

The company says it has no significant long-term debt maturities until 2026 and had $159M of excess availability as of March 31.