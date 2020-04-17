It seemed like only a matter of time before Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) drew some analyst caution, after four consecutive sessions gaining (the last three setting new all-time highs), and it has a new bear today in Benchmark.

Shares are down 1.8% premarket against a mostly positive market.

Benchmark has initiated at Sell and set a price target of $327 - implying 25.5% downside - writing of a rally that "seems excessive." Shares are up almost 50% from their March low.

The record price has fully baked in the company's sector leadership, analyst Matthew Harrigan says, and he's concerned about hotter competition and the potential loss of pricing power in a recession.

Meanwhile back in the bull corner, BMO has raised its Netflix target to $500 (the Street high) from $450, implying 14% upside.