Enservco (NYSEMKT:ENSV) expects Q1 2020 revenue to be between $9.3M - $9.4M, as compared to $24.8M Q1 last year, reflecting the discontinuation of water transfer operations in Q4 2019

Also expects net income and adjusted EBITDA to decrease significantly compared to prior-year levels.

The company says that the results reflect ongoing weakness in domestic oil and gas activity levels driven by lower commodity prices, related pricing pressures, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, enters into a $1.9M promissory note with East West Bank pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program under Division A; Enservco intends to use all proceeds for qualifying expenses.

Enservco also receives notification indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards