CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is up 13.7% out of today's open after an upgrade to Buy at Jefferies.

It likes recent management moves (CalAmp has recently added a new product management leader, and Jeff Gardner is serving as interim CEO), and thinks the current valuation more than reflects the potential downside.

It's raising its price target to $8.25 from $5.50, implying a further 46% upside from current pricing.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on the whole, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.