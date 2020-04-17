Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) lands an upgrade from Craig-Hallum after turning EBITDA positive quicker than the firm anticipated.

"Under new management, Waitr has rapidly reduced unnecessary spending, reduced headcount, cut back on marketing spending, transitioned its drivers from employees to contractors, and rationalized its vendor base," notes analyst Alex Fuhrman.

Fuhrman sees upside to full-year adjusted EBITDA expectations if the run rate of the last two months can be sustained. He also notes that Waitr's higher mix of smaller city restaurants on its platform has helped keep churn low in comparison to Grubhub.

Craig-Hallumn lifts Waitr to a Buy rating from Neutral and assigns a price target of $2 (1.4X the 2020 EV/sales estimate) to more than 70% upside potential.