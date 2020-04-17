Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF) says that Q1 gold production of 8,597 ounces, is the highest quarterly production result to-date.

Q1 production was up 7% sequentially and +42% Q3 2019

Mined a total of 51,705 tonnes at an average grade of 5.50 g/t

Mine operations were suspended at the end of March as a preventative measure in response to COVID-19; the Company is in constant review of the situation.

Harte Gold expects higher grade stope material later this year that should have a positive impact on gold production.

Additionally, it is in continued discussions with BNP on the debt.