Stocks higher on hopes for virus treatment, economic re-open

Apr. 17, 2020 9:55 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor99 Comments
  • Stocks are off to a strong start as optimism about a possible coronavirus treatment and the chances for reopening the U.S. economy outweigh troubling economic data, including China’s first contraction in decades; Dow +2.1%, S&P 500 +1.9%, Nasdaq +1.1%.
  • Gilead Sciences +8% on reports that its remdesivir drug has shown rapid recovery for patients in a COVID-19 trial, which - if correct - could provide some comfort when the economy begins to reopen.
  • And Pres. Trump said yesterday that some states could start to reopen as soon as today, at least based on new guidelines issued by the White House.
  • The Dow's move is goosed by an opening ~11% gain for Boeing after announcing the resumption of commercial plane production at its Seattle-area facilities.
  • In Europe, France's CAC +3.5%, Germany's DAX +3.2% and U.K.'s FTSE +2.9%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +3.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.6%.
  • In the U.S., all 11 S&P 500 sectors open higher, led by financials (+4.4%) and industrials (+4%).
  • U.S. Treasury prices are little changed despite the early enthusiasm in the stock market, with the two-year yield flat at 0.19% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 0.62%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 99.79.
  • WTI crude oil -9.7% to $17.93/bbl amid oversupply concerns as readings of economic indicators get worse.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.