Stocks higher on hopes for virus treatment, economic re-open
Apr. 17, 2020 9:55 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor99 Comments
- Stocks are off to a strong start as optimism about a possible coronavirus treatment and the chances for reopening the U.S. economy outweigh troubling economic data, including China’s first contraction in decades; Dow +2.1%, S&P 500 +1.9%, Nasdaq +1.1%.
- Gilead Sciences +8% on reports that its remdesivir drug has shown rapid recovery for patients in a COVID-19 trial, which - if correct - could provide some comfort when the economy begins to reopen.
- And Pres. Trump said yesterday that some states could start to reopen as soon as today, at least based on new guidelines issued by the White House.
- The Dow's move is goosed by an opening ~11% gain for Boeing after announcing the resumption of commercial plane production at its Seattle-area facilities.
- In Europe, France's CAC +3.5%, Germany's DAX +3.2% and U.K.'s FTSE +2.9%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +3.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.6%.
- In the U.S., all 11 S&P 500 sectors open higher, led by financials (+4.4%) and industrials (+4%).
- U.S. Treasury prices are little changed despite the early enthusiasm in the stock market, with the two-year yield flat at 0.19% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 0.62%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 99.79.
- WTI crude oil -9.7% to $17.93/bbl amid oversupply concerns as readings of economic indicators get worse.