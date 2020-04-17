Marten Transport +3.6% post Q1 results
Apr. 17, 2020 10:02 AM ETMRTNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Marten Transport (MRTN +3.6%) reports Q1 revenue growth of 9.9% Y/Y to 218.7M.
- Segment revenue: Truckload $95.1M (+3.7% Y/Y); Dedicated $75M (+30% Y/Y); Intermodal $23.7M (+3.1% Y/Y) & Brokerage of $24.8M (-6.8% Y/Y).
- Operating margin: Total operating increased 70 bps to 91.8%; Truckload increased 110 bps to 92.9%; Dedicated declined 180 bps to 88.6%; Intermodal increased 490 bps to 94.5% & Brokerage increased 280 bps to 92.1%.
- Fuel surcharge revenue increased 6.8% Y/Y to $25.2M.
- Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week: Truckload $3,814M (-1.2% Y/Y); Dedicated $3,304M (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Average tractors: Truckload 1,691 (+4.6% Y/Y); Dedicated 1,494 (+32.8% Y/Y) & Intermodal 100 (+14.9% Y/Y).
- Average miles per trip: Truckload 559 (-0.5% Y/Y); Dedicated 306 (-5% Y/Y).
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $43.48M (15.5% Y/Y).
- “We embrace our responsibility to keep our valued employees safe and healthy as they each contribute to our transporting and distributing the food, beverages and other consumer goods essential to millions of people in North America.” said Randolph L. Marten, Chairman and CEO.
- Previously: Marten Transport EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 16)