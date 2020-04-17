The Competition and Markets Authority gives provisional approval to Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) investment into Deliveroo.

Findings from the CMA probe found that Deliveroo wouldn't be able to meet its financial obligations and would have to pull out of the market without AMZN's infusion.

Key quote: "While securing additional funding from other sources may have been possible before the coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic has severely limited the availability of finance for early-stage businesses such as Deliveroo."

Last year, Amazon reportedly contributed $500M to a $575M round for Deliveroo, which raised questions due to the shuttering of Amazon Restaurants in Britain in 2018.

In December, the competition authority launched a phase 2 investigation after the company refused to provide remedies to antitrust concerns.