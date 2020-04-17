There's a strong rally in consumer-facing stocks off hopes for a return to normal life in the U.S. Broad guidelines from the White House are a start, but local officials and consumers themselves will have the final say on what retail traffic will look like in the months ahead.

Restaurants: Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +10.6% ), Darden Restaurants (DRI +9.0% ), Brinker International (EAT +10.7% ), Dine Brands (DIN +11.8% ), Noodles (NDLS +7.3% ), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB +7.3% ), Wendy's (WEN +3.0% ) and Denny's (DENN +6.4% ).

Lodging: Wyndham Destinations (WYND +9.2% ), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG +8.8% ), Expedia (EXPE +7.1% ), Hilton Worldwide (HLT +5.3% ), Marriott International (MAR +4.4% ) and Hyatt Hotels (H +3.9% ).

Malls: Gap (GPS +10.7% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD +10.6% ), Nordstrom (JWN +6.1% ), Guess (GES +13.9% ), L Brands (LB +11.1% ), Ross Stores (ROST +4.4% ) and Urban Outfitters (URBN +8.4% ).

Specialty retail: Michaels (MIK +9.6% ), Sally Beauty (SBH +8.5% ), Zumiez (ZUMZ +7.2% ), Five Below (FIVE +6.4% ), Best Buy (BBY +5.3% ) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA +4.9% ).

Standing stoically on the other side of the trade is Walmart (NYSE:WMT), down 1.44% today after carving out a new all-time yesterday.

Related: Casino stocks rally on hopes for limited reopenings (April 17)