There's a strong rally in consumer-facing stocks off hopes for a return to normal life in the U.S. Broad guidelines from the White House are a start, but local officials and consumers themselves will have the final say on what retail traffic will look like in the months ahead.
Restaurants: Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +10.6%), Darden Restaurants (DRI +9.0%), Brinker International (EAT +10.7%), Dine Brands (DIN +11.8%), Noodles (NDLS +7.3%), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB +7.3%), Wendy's (WEN +3.0%) and Denny's (DENN +6.4%).
Lodging: Wyndham Destinations (WYND +9.2%), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG +8.8%), Expedia (EXPE +7.1%), Hilton Worldwide (HLT +5.3%), Marriott International (MAR +4.4%) and Hyatt Hotels (H +3.9%).
Malls: Gap (GPS +10.7%), Tailored Brands (TLRD +10.6%), Nordstrom (JWN +6.1%), Guess (GES +13.9%), L Brands (LB +11.1%), Ross Stores (ROST +4.4%) and Urban Outfitters (URBN +8.4%).
Specialty retail: Michaels (MIK +9.6%), Sally Beauty (SBH +8.5%), Zumiez (ZUMZ +7.2%), Five Below (FIVE +6.4%), Best Buy (BBY +5.3%) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA +4.9%).
Standing stoically on the other side of the trade is Walmart (NYSE:WMT), down 1.44% today after carving out a new all-time yesterday.
