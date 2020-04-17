Advanced Drainage Systems pops (WMS +8.7% ) as the company expects FY2020 net sales of ~$1,674M compared to $1,385M and above prior guidance guidance range of $1,600M-$1,650M

Also, forecasts adjusted EBITDA to exceed the high end of previously announced guidance of $325M-$345M

Management believes its balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong despite the challenging market environment; though in anticipation of unfavorable changes in demand, the Company has implemented cost reduction initiatives.

The company recently drew down $100M, on its revolving credit facility, and as of March 31, 2020, ADS had total liquidity of ~$413M; remains within its long-term leverage target range of 2x - 3x.