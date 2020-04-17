More than 2.9M homeowners, representing ~5.5% of all mortgages, are in COVID-19 related forbearance plans, estimates Black Knight (BKI +0.6% ).

That amounts to $651B in unpaid principal and includes 4.9% of all government sponsored-enterprise loans and 7.6% of FHA/VA loans.

At that level, mortgage servicers would be bound to advance $2.3B of principal and interest payments per month to holders of government-backed mortgage securities on COVID-19-related forbearances.

In addition, mortgage servicers would be obligated to pay $1.1B of P&I advances per month on other mortgage securities.

With the figures estimated as of April 16, 2020, that amount could climb further if unemployment numbers continue to rise. In the past four weeks, 22M people have filed for unemployment insurance and some think that underestimates the number of people actually out of work.

Mortgage servicer names, like most stocks, are rising amid optimism for a potential coronavirus treatment and the possibility that some states may start to re-open their economies; New Residential (NRZ +11.1% ), Mr. Cooper (COOP +6.2% ), Ocwen Financial (OCN +6.6% ), and PennyMac Financial (PFSI +3.3% ).

