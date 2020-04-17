Cinema stocks enjoy relief rampage

It's a good day for beleaguered cinema stocks, with the twin boosts of White House economy-reopening guidelines that hint toward an earlier-side return for movies, and moves by the companies to relieve their liquidity pressures in today's zero-revenue environment.

AMC - facing heavy attention in recent weeks over their cash crunch - is up 32.4% after yesterday evening's news that it's drawing $500M through an offer of first-lien debt.

No. 3 theater chain Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is up 16.5% , and it also set up $250M in new debt early this week. Cineworld Group (OTC:CNWGY), owner of No. 2 chain Regal, is up 25.3% in London.

Also moving in the sector: IMAX +9.7% ; Marcus (NYSE:MCS) +10.7% ; Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) +21% .

MKM Partners - which worried about an AMC bankruptcy last week - says the chain's new debt is a "lifeline" in the near term; if it's wrapped it means the threat of bankruptcy it feared "gets eliminated."

Overall, B. Riley FBR sees positives in the Trump administration guidelines, though it's reasonably expecting a "multi-month time line" before theaters completely reopen. As for AMC, B. Riley says its $500M offering addresses liquidity concerns but doesn't offer any added equity value in the current environment.